Ex-Goldman Exec's Virus-Delayed 1MDB Trial Set For January

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 1:51 PM EDT) -- Former Goldman Sachs managing director Roger Ng will face trial in January over his purported role in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal, a New York federal judge said Tuesday, rescheduling the proceeding after a pandemic-related delay. In a brief docket order, U.S. District Judge Margo K. Brodie set jury selection for Jan. 18 on charges that Ng facilitated the alleged $2.7 billion fraud on Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund while at Goldman. The trial was initially scheduled to begin on March 8, but was pushed back as the Brooklyn-based court dealt with a backlog of criminal trials postponed due to COVID-19. Ng, who also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS