6 Members Of $1.7M Tech Insider Trading Ring Get Pinned

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 1:59 PM EDT) -- Three members of an alleged $1.7 million insider trading ring were hit with criminal charges Tuesday, while much of the ring settled claims lobbed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that they traded off of material nonpublic information on two technology companies. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California hit Infinera's senior revenue manager Nathaniel Brown, the lone member of the group who hasn't settled with the SEC, and two others with criminal charges over the illicit trading activity. "Using sophisticated data analysis, the SEC was able to uncover this insider trading ring and hold each of...

