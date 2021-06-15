Split Ga. Appeals Court Affirms FedEx Not Liable For Shooting

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A split Court of Appeals of Georgia affirmed a lower court's summary judgment win Tuesday for FedEx Corp. in a case brought by a former employee shot alongside others at one of its packaging facilities, saying the mass shooting was not foreseeable and a trial court was right to find in favor of the company. Plaintiff Melissa Shadow said the company should have enacted stricter security procedures because a mass shooting at the facility was reasonably foreseeable, but the panel's majority in an opinion authored by Judge Todd Markle said evidence of a prior domestic violence-related shooting at another FedEx facility...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS