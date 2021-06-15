Feds Urge 9th Circ. To Scrap $10M Failed Birth Control Award

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The federal government has asked the Ninth Circuit to vacate a $10.4 million judgment awarded to a couple who claim that a federally funded health clinic botched a contraceptive injection that resulted in an unwanted pregnancy and the birth of a child with permanent brain damage. In an opening brief Monday, the government argued that under Washington state law, Yesenia Pacheco and Luis Lemus should not have been allowed to recover damages relating to raising a child, referred to as S.L.P., who developed a rare neurological disorder. "The United States does not contest on appeal that it is liable for the...

