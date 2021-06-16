Ex-Cognizant Execs Want Cooperator's Bribery Probe Docs

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Two former Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. executives charged with foreign bribery are seeking to force an Indian conglomerate to hand over information that could help clear their names, arguing that a New Jersey federal court has jurisdiction over the conglomerate because it cooperated with U.S. investigators. Gordon Coburn, ex-president of Cognizant, and Steven Schwartz, the company's former chief legal officer, are accused of arranging a $2 million bribe to secure a construction permit in India. Prosecutors allege that the payment passed through India-based Larsen & Toubro Limited, but that company denied liability for the alleged scheme after cooperating extensively with the government....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS