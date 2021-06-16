Feds Say No To Vacating Guilty Plea In $42M Pollution Case

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Government prosecutors urged a Pennsylvania federal judge to reject a contractor's bid to withdraw his guilty plea, arguing there was no difference or conflict of interest between him and his company when he copped to dumping pollutants in the Susquehanna River during a bridge restoration project. Andrew Manganas was the president, vice president, secretary and treasurer of Panthera Painting and swore at his hearing that he was pleading guilty to theft, mail fraud and violations of the Clean Water Act on behalf of himself and the company — so he cannot now claim his defense attorney, Stephen Stallings, shouldn't have represented...

