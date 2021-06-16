Real Estate Rumors: American Stock, Wells, Maxim Credit

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- American Stock Transfer & Trust Co. has reached a lease extension deal for space on Wall Street in New York, Commercial Observer reported Wednesday. The deal is for 17,090 square feet on floors 22 and 23 of 48 Wall St., according to the report, which only listed 48 Wall LLC as the landlord. Wells Fargo has renewed its lease for space at 525 Market St. in San Francisco and is paying $95 per square foot for the space, The Real Deal reported Wednesday. The bank, which is the third largest tenant at the building that's owned by a venture that includes...

