Foes Of Obama Center Slam 'Orwellian' Environmental Review

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Opponents of former President Barack Obama's planned presidential center are once again seeking to stop construction while a court hears its allegations that the government flubbed an environmental review and that officials in "good Orwellian fashion" have improperly framed the project's harms as "improvements." Protect Our Parks Inc., the Nicholas Park Advisory Council and a number of individuals asked on Tuesday for a preliminary injunction to ensure that initial groundbreaking activities for the Obama Presidential Center planned for Chicago's South Side don't move forward while the court considers the merits of their argument that officials ignored the negative effects of the...

