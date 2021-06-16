Printer Co. Workers Score Class Status In ESOP Suit

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Participants in an Illinois printing company's employee stock ownership plan won class certification Wednesday for their claims that company executives violated federal benefits law by selling the company for less than it was worth. U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood determined that the group of 464 Segerdahl Corp. employees with active balances in the plan at the time the company was sold to investment firm ICV Partners LLC could litigate their claims as a class, according to a court memorandum. The Illinois federal court found little bearing in the repeated arguments from former executives at Segerdahl and Greatbanc Trust Co., which had been...

