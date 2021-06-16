Ex-NASA Chief Gets 30 Days For Hiding Ties To China

Law360, New York (June 16, 2021, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday hesitantly sentenced a NASA nanotechnology pioneer to 30 days in prison for concealing his ties to the Chinese government, pointing out that defendants with lesser bona fides are routinely locked up for lying to the government. U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel lamented the "unpleasant situation" he faced by incarcerating award-winning scientist Meyya Meyyappan, but said equal justice considerations merit some prison time. "I don't have a set of rules for the well-educated, for the well-heeled, that are a different set of rules for the woman who lies on her Section 8 housing [application]. I...

