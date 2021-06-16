Panel Says Insurer Needn't Cover School District's Injury Suit

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 10:05 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit freed Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. from having to cover a California school district in an underlying suit over a spectator's injury at a soccer field, siding with the lower court that the policy's premise defect exclusion bars coverage. A three-judge panel on Tuesday said Oak Park Unified School District failed to show the district court and the insurer's reading of the exclusion was unreasonable. The school district was also unable to establish that Philadelphia did not adequately investigate the insurance claim, the panel said. "Oak Park cites no authority suggesting that when an insurer denies coverage based on...

