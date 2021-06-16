Ex-Bumble Bee CEO Fights Antitrust Conviction At 9th Circ.

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Former Bumble Bee CEO Chris Lischewski urged the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday to overturn his conviction for his role in an alleged tuna price-fixing conspiracy, arguing that the trial judge gave erroneous instructions that provided jurors with too many details on antitrust law and led to his wrongful conviction. Lischewski's counsel John D. Cline told a three-judge panel that this was a "very close case" and the panel should consider the jury instructions "collectively," because they were all erroneous and confusing. He added that the jury instruction that "troubles me the most" is a so-called mutual understanding instruction that repeatedly instructed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS