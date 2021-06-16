States Still Bearing 'Remain In Mexico' Costs, Justices Told

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Texas, Missouri and Arizona told the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday that they should be allowed to intervene in a lawsuit over the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" program despite the Biden administration's move to formally end the policy. The federal government's decision to end the policy — formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, which requires asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico during their immigration proceedings — has only aggravated immigration-related costs, with the three states bearing the brunt of the increase, the states' attorneys general told the high court. They added that the suit should be paused while they challenge the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS