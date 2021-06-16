Allstate Gets Defeat Of Traders' Ill. Defamation Suit Affirmed

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court this week affirmed the dismissal of a state court lawsuit filed by four traders claiming Allstate Insurance defamed them in public filings following an ethics probe, and held that they can't replead a defamation claim because they've had nearly a decade of litigation to get it right. Former Allstate equity division head Daniel Rivera and traders Stephen Kensinger, Deborah Joy Meacock and Rebecca Scheuneman were fired in 2009 for allegedly violating the insurance company's conflict-of-interest policies, after an investigation conducted by the law firm Steptoe & Johnson LLP concluded they timed their trades to inflate their bonuses....

