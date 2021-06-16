Nationstar Mortgage Sued Over Unauthorized Payment Glitch

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Mortgage servicer Nationstar Mortgage LLC faces a proposed class action in New York federal court accusing the company of improperly debiting borrowers' accounts multiple times in a single month. In a complaint filed Tuesday, plaintiff Dawn Keil claimed that in 2021, "Nationstar unlawfully collected tens of thousands of unauthorized payments from borrowers whose mortgages it services" via automatic clearing house payments. Keil, who has a mortgage serviced by Nationstar on her Utica, New York, home, said that in April, she received four debit requests from Nationstar, which in 2017 started doing business under the name Mr. Cooper. Keil claims some borrowers...

