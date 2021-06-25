How Automakers Can Minimize Cybersecurity Liability

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The recent semiconductor chip shortage has brought to the world's attention the amount of computing power present in the modern vehicle. As the crisis rolls on, auto manufacturers are being forced to not only temporarily shut down factories for extended periods of time, but also to produce vehicles without several desirable features to save on chips.[1] This event highlights the rate at which vehicles are moving from horsepower to chip power. Estimates suggest electronics will represent 45% of the total cost to manufacture a car by 2030.[2] Features such as adaptive cruise control — which slows down or speeds up your...

