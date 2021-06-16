New York Opioid Trial Delayed Again As Jury Selection Lags

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- A monumental opioid trial pitting New York state and two local governments against a dozen drug companies is being pushed back nearly one week because jury selection is taking longer than expected, sources said Wednesday. Opening statements in the trial will commence June 28 instead of June 22, according to Lucian Chalfen, a spokesperson for the New York state court system, and Sandra Liccardi, secretary to the trial's presiding judge. Liccardi told Law360 the delay stems from an unexpectedly lengthy voir dire process. She declined to say how many jurors have been chosen; the trial will have six jurors and six...

