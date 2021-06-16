Insurer Says No Coverage For Manufacturer's BIPA Class Suit

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Westfield Insurance Co. hit an Illinois-based machine and plastics manufacturer with a suit in federal court Wednesday, saying it isn't responsible for a class action accusing the manufacturer of illegally distributing its workers' fingerprint scans to third parties. The insurer says several exclusions in its two policies with UCAL Systems Inc. precluded coverage for a class action brought by an employee accusing the company of violating Illinois' landmark Biometric Information Privacy Act by distributing fingerprint information that employees need to provide to clock in for a work shift. The suit is one of the latest to involve an insurer trying to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS