Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Says No Coverage For Manufacturer's BIPA Class Suit

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Westfield Insurance Co. hit an Illinois-based machine and plastics manufacturer with a suit in federal court Wednesday, saying it isn't responsible for a class action accusing the manufacturer of illegally distributing its workers' fingerprint scans to third parties.

The insurer says several exclusions in its two policies with UCAL Systems Inc. precluded coverage for a class action brought by an employee accusing the company of violating Illinois' landmark Biometric Information Privacy Act by distributing fingerprint information that employees need to provide to clock in for a work shift. The suit is one of the latest to involve an insurer trying to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!