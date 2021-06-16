NYC Doc Gets Over 4½ Years For Taking Insys Kickbacks

Law360, New York (June 16, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A former New York City doctor on Wednesday was sentenced to more than 4½ years in prison for taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks from now-defunct drugmaker Insys Therapeutics Inc. in exchange for prescribing a powerful fentanyl spray to his patients. During an in-person sentencing before U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood in Manhattan, Jeffrey Goldstein, 51, was sentenced to 57 months in prison. He pled guilty in 2019 to conspiracy for taking $196,000 in purported "speaker fees" from Insys Therapeutics Inc. to prescribe its Subsys painkiller. Judge Wood made clear that her sentence was intended to send a message...

