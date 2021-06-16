FCC's Simington Proposes Wireless Security Improvements

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A Federal Communications Commission Republican said Wednesday his agency has a role to play in mitigating cyberattacks on critical infrastructure, suggesting industry coordination and a possible rulemaking could help the private sector hammer out wireless security best practices. During a virtual event hosted by the Hudson Institute, FCC Republican Nathan Simington said it's more apparent than ever that connected devices must have built-in "immune systems" to block malicious attacks perpetrated over the airwaves. "In this age of ransomware attacks, there's an ever greater need for increased cybersecurity protections, and there's a specific role, I believe, for the FCC to play in...

