7th Circ. Has Gruff Words For Home Designer IP 'Troll'

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 10:22 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit had little patience Wednesday for a copyright infringement suit filed by a Midwestern home design firm, calling the company a "copyright troll" looking to score easy money by suing other designers for using floor plans so basic their features could be found in about any family home. The panel unanimously affirmed a lower court's summary judgment win by Kerstiens Homes & Designs in a suit brought by Design Basics LLC, while noting the circuit already had affirmed rulings against Design Basics in two very similar cases. The panel heaped palpable levels of scorn onto the firm's suit, while all...

