Ex-Amazon Studios Atty Joins Davis Wright In LA

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 9:51 AM EDT) -- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP has hired a former in-house attorney at Amazon Studios as a media and entertainment partner in its Los Angeles office. Brad Miller was at Amazon Studios for four years and at High Noon Entertainment for five years before that, the firm said in its announcement Wednesday. Before going in-house in 2011, Miller co-founded an entertainment boutique firm, Doyle & Miller LLP, and worked there for more than seven years. At Amazon Studios, Miller advised the company on agreements with talent and third-party production companies. While at Doyle & Miller, he worked with clients such as Comcast Entertainment...

