SEIU Can Exit Fired Handyman's Bias Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A Service Employees International Union branch should escape a fired handyman's union bias suit, a New York federal magistrate judge recommended Tuesday, finding that the worker hasn't plausibly alleged that the union discriminated against him when it declined to challenge his firing. U.S. Magistrate Judge Katharine H. Parker recommended in her report that the union's motion to toss Jesus M. Cano's lawsuit be granted, saying the fired high-rise handyman hasn't shown that SEIU 32BJ breached its duty of fair representation by failing to pursue his grievance about his termination or by discriminating against him based on his race. Although Cano is...

