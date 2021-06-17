Coke Recyclable Bottle Claims Misleading, Consumers Say

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 3:22 PM EDT) -- The Coca-Cola Co. and other bottled beverage companies are purposefully deceiving consumers through marketing claiming their bottles are 100% recyclable even though that's far from the truth, the Sierra Club and a proposed class of California consumers said Tuesday. The plaintiffs made those claims in two separate challenges in California federal court to the allegedly deceptive bottle marketing, including a proposed class action from consumers targeting Coke, Niagara Bottling LLC and the North American successor to Nestle, BlueTriton Brands Inc. The plaintiffs said that the companies have for years sold the public on the "myth" that every plastic bottle put into...

