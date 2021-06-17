Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Coke Recyclable Bottle Claims Misleading, Consumers Say

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 3:22 PM EDT) -- The Coca-Cola Co. and other bottled beverage companies are purposefully deceiving consumers through marketing claiming their bottles are 100% recyclable even though that's far from the truth, the Sierra Club and a proposed class of California consumers said Tuesday.

The plaintiffs made those claims in two separate challenges in California federal court to the allegedly deceptive bottle marketing, including a proposed class action from consumers targeting Coke, Niagara Bottling LLC and the North American successor to Nestle, BlueTriton Brands Inc. The plaintiffs said that the companies have for years sold the public on the "myth" that every plastic bottle put into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!