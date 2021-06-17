Groups Fear Media Competition Bill Will Expand Copyright

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- While Congress eyes a bill that would give journalism outlets limited antitrust immunity to team up to bargain with big tech platforms like Google, consumer advocacy groups are raising the alarm about language that might implicitly extend copyright protection to links and headlines. Public Knowledge and five other groups wrote to the Senate's antitrust subcommittee leadership Thursday, pressing them to amend the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act — which is currently on their desks — to clarify that the law would not stretch copyright protections in a way that would prevent the spread of news before they let it out of...

