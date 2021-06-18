NJ Policyholders Could Still See Recovery For COVID Losses

By Lee Epstein and Matthew Goldstein

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our weekly newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the weekly Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our New Jersey newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Lee Epstein Matthew Goldstein

We will not pay for loss or damage caused by or resulting from any virus, bacterium or other microorganism that induces or is capable of inducing physical distress, illness or disease.

should be afforded the opportunity to develop their case and prove before this Court that the event of the Covid-19 closure may be a covered event under the Coverage C, Loss of Income, when occupancy of the described premises is prohibited by civil authorities.[7]

There is an interesting argument made before this Court that physical damage occurs where a policy holder loses functionality of their property and by operation of civil authority such as the entry of an executive order results in a change to the property.[8]

Precious Treasures, LLC v. Markel Ins. Co

TMN, LLC v. Ohio Security Ins. Co

II Giardinello Inc. v. Fitchburg Mut. Ins. Co.

Savage City Strength, LLC v. Covington Specialty Ins. Co

FAFB LLC v. Blackboard Ins. Co.

TMN, LLC v. Ohio Security Ins. Co

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.