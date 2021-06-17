Washington Prime Asks For Approval Of Ch. 11 Backstop Deal

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Mall owner Washington Prime Group Inc., which has filed for Chapter 11 protection, asked a Texas bankruptcy court judge Thursday to approve a backstop deal where creditors have agreed to cover a $325 million new rights offering the company says is crucial to its post-bankruptcy future. In its filings, Washington Prime said that it negotiated a restructuring support agreement with a group of lenders that would deleverage its balance sheet by about $950 million, and that the deal includes a $325 million new rights offering that will be backstopped by secured lenders and unsecured noteholders. The equitization transaction contemplated under the...

