Top EU Court Rules ISPs Can Be Forced To Share User Info

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 7:49 PM EDT) -- An alleged "copyright troll" can get Belgium internet service provider Telenet BVBA to produce identifying information on customers accused of sharing its pornographic videos through the BitTorrent file-sharing network, Europe's highest court ruled Thursday. The Court of Justice of the European Union said that Telenet must produce the IP addresses of BitTorrent users who allegedly infringe Mircom International Content Management & Consulting Ltd.'s copyrights by sharing its videos, even though Mircom "does not use those rights." Uploading parts of media files onto a peer-to-peer network, though the parts are unusable in themselves, still counts as making them available to the public...

