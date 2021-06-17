Walmart CEO Faces Opioid MDL Grilling Despite Protest

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A special master in multidistrict opioid litigation has shot down Walmart's assertion that a requested deposition of its CEO is "harassing on its face," ruling that the grilling can go forward. Wednesday's ruling in Ohio federal court from MDL special master David R. Cohen said that a deposition against Walmart CEO Doug McMillon can move forward. "In sum, plaintiffs have shown McMillon may have 'personal knowledge of and involvement in certain relevant matters,'" Cohen wrote. The Wednesday move comes after Cohen said in April that Walmart Inc. intentionally flouted its discovery duties in the MDL, and that the retail giant concocted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS