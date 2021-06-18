FCC Commissioner Carr Wary Of NTIA's New Broadband Map

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 7:43 PM EDT) -- As the Federal Communications Commission mulls how to fix its lackluster broadband maps, the U.S. Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration has released its own digital map. Compiled in part from the FCC's data, the NTIA's newly unveiled map came across as a bit perplexing to at least one member of the commission, who said Thursday that it struck him as "pretty curious." "We don't need additional inaccurate maps," FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said at a press conference. "What we need is one accurate map. We've gotta make sure that we're proceeding here in a way that's coordinated and...

