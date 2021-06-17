Ga. Judge Says Sanctions Likely Over Frivolous Motion

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge said Thursday that he'll likely issue sanctions against an attorney who filed a motion to remand an insurance dispute to state court after the Eleventh Circuit ruled it belonged in federal court, saying the motion wasn't "objectively reasonable." The sanctions won't be extreme, U.S. District Judge William Ray II said, but rather would be aimed at making the point that arguments brought before the court should be researched and well-thought-out. "If you appeal, I'm not going to be mad," Judge Ray told attorney Jason Coffman of The Coffman Law Firm. "It lets me know if my thinking...

