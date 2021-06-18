King & Spalding Nabs Former US Atty in Calif.

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- King & Spalding LLP has nabbed a former U.S. attorney for the firm's special matters and government investigations team in California. McGregor (Greg) Scott, who was twice previously the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of California, will join King & Spalding's San Francisco and Sacramento offices, the firm announced Thursday. "I had the privilege of working directly with several King & Spalding lawyers in two previous presidential administrations, persons for whom I have the greatest personal and professional respect," Scott said in a statement. "I believe great results will be created for clients when my network across the nation in...

