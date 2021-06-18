7th Circ. Blames 'Delinquent' Atty For Axed Home Depot Case

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A "delinquent" Illinois attorney who repeatedly missed court deadlines and appearances on behalf of a man suing Home Depot only has himself to blame for the case's dismissal with prejudice, the Seventh Circuit said. A three-judge panel on Thursday affirmed a district court's final judgment in favor of Home Depot U.S.A. Inc. based on the failures of the plaintiff's counsel, John J. Corbett of the Law Offices of John J. Corbett. The court said Corbett, representing plaintiff Lawrence Krivak in a trip-and-fall suit, ignored clear warnings from the district court that consequences would arise from his repeated failure to properly prosecute...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS