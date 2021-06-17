Ex-NY Court Official, Atty Husband Charged Over Condo Deal

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A former New York state courts director misused her position to advise her attorney-husband's client on a lucrative Manhattan real estate deal that allegedly cheated an elderly couple and netted her husband's firm $50,000, the Manhattan district attorney charged Thursday. Melissa Ringel, the ex-director of the First Judicial Department of the Appellate Division of New York Supreme Court, and her husband, Frank Esposito, were both hit with one count of official misconduct, according to District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. "This conduct erodes the credibility of the profession and undermines principles of fairness and impartiality in our courts," Vance said in...

