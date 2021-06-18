Calif. Tells 9th Circ. Tribe Can't Take Labor Law Claim To Court

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 8:26 PM EDT) -- California has urged the Ninth Circuit to reject the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation's claim that the tribe isn't bound by labor relations provisions in its gambling contract with the state, saying the tribe is trying to avoid its duty to hash things out with the state before going to court. The state filed an amicus brief Thursday saying a California federal judge rightly declined to exercise jurisdiction over the Sycuan Band's counterclaim in a suit by Unite Here Local 30, a San Diego County hospitality workers union, to compel arbitration over allegedly unlawful anti-union behavior at the tribe's San...

