Live Chat Co. Wins $30M In Jury Trial Over Trade Secrets Theft

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Sequoia Capital-backed customer service technology company [24]7.ai ripped off trade secrets belonging to rival LivePerson and engaged in unfair competition that helped it land contracts with heavyweights like Sears and Capital One, a California federal jury found Thursday, awarding the live chat company $30 million in damages. The jury reached its verdict on Thursday around 11 a.m., after a multiweek trial that was among the first held in the San Francisco Bay Area since the coronavirus pandemic began, and after less than eight hours of deliberation. Jurors rejected [24]7.ai's argument that LivePerson was simply trying to bully the competition and instead found...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS