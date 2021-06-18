Firm Must Face Insurer's Suit Over Truck Fire Deal Release

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Rawle & Henderson LLP and one of its attorneys must face Sentry Select Insurance Co.'s lawsuit accusing the firm of foreclosing the insurer's ability to recoup a payout stemming from a tractor-trailer fire, with a New Jersey federal court's ruling that issues of fact preclude the complaint's dismissal. U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez said Thursday that the firm and of counsel Delia A. Clark "ignore" that Sentry alleged they owed it a duty to represent it in the underlying litigation, in which Clark purportedly signed paperwork releasing Sentry's reimbursement claims against the insurer of the tractor-trailer's driver. Sentry claimed that...

