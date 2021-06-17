Claims Court Won't Let VA Revise Med. Supply Deal Transfer

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A Court of Federal Claims judge on Thursday refused the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' request to remand a case challenging the transfer of billions of dollars of VA medical supply contracts to another agency, saying the VA lacked a legitimate reason. The VA and the Defense Logistics Agency, particularly the VA, had not shown that they had a "substantial and legitimate" concern underlying their request for a remand to reconsider the VA's pending transfer of contracted work to the DLA, currently being disputed by Medline Industries Inc. and Concordance Healthcare Solutions LLC, Judge David A. Tapp ruled in a brief...

