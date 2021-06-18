For FSF's Randy May, Free Market Advocacy Is A Life's Work

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Randolph May has seen a lot of changes in the media landscape, from his days of tuning in to Walter Cronkite's nightly broadcasts in his college fraternity house to parsing the finer points of Big Tech censorship disputes today. Randolph May May followed his entrepreneurial streak out of BigLaw and into the world of D.C. think tanks to found the Free State Foundation, which promotes free-market communications law policies and is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. Law360 recently caught up with May about what drew him to the legal sector, what has kept him in the telecom industry and the challenges...

