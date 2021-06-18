Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Backs Fla. Bid To Block Biden's Migrant Removal Policy

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Texas has joined a fight over two Biden administration policies temporarily narrowing the types of migrants prioritized for removal, joining Florida in urging the Eleventh Circuit to take on the policies because they carry the force of law and warrant judicial review.

In an amicus brief filed Thursday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the Biden's administration disregarded input from the states most affected by illegal immigration in setting out new policy in a pair of memoranda.

Unless forced to change course, the Biden administration can simply leave the nominally temporary policies in place instead of getting comments from states such...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!