Texas Backs Fla. Bid To Block Biden's Migrant Removal Policy

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Texas has joined a fight over two Biden administration policies temporarily narrowing the types of migrants prioritized for removal, joining Florida in urging the Eleventh Circuit to take on the policies because they carry the force of law and warrant judicial review. In an amicus brief filed Thursday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the Biden's administration disregarded input from the states most affected by illegal immigration in setting out new policy in a pair of memoranda. Unless forced to change course, the Biden administration can simply leave the nominally temporary policies in place instead of getting comments from states such...

