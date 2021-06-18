Nestle Ruling Shows Supply Chain Human Rights Flaws

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court issued an important decision Thursday regarding the responsibility of U.S. corporations under the Alien Tort Statute for complicity in grave human rights abuses abroad. The result was not the gutting of the statute[1] feared by human rights advocates, but it did strike a severe blow to ATS claims for human rights abuses overseas. At issue in the case Nestle USA Inc. v. Doe, and the companion case Cargill Inc. v. Doe, was whether U.S. corporations can be held liable pursuant to the ATS for aiding and abetting child slavery and forced labor violations abroad. Victims of human...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS