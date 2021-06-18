$110M Deal Reached In Suit Over $8.7B GCI Liberty Merger

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Former GCI Liberty Inc. directors have agreed to a $110 million settlement in Delaware to end stockholder class litigation over alleged maneuvers by its controllers and fiduciary duty breaches in GCI's stock-for-stock acquisition, valued at $8.7 billion, by Liberty Broadband Corp. last year. The Chancery Court settlement posted Thursday would compensate shareholders in connection with what were claimed to be self-interested deal terms that were aimed in part at expanding the hold on the post-merger business of GCI Liberty controlling stockholder John C. Malone and CEO Gregory B. Maffei, among other allegedly concealed benefits. The settlement, which is still subject to court approval and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS