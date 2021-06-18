Texas Justices Say Motorist Can Depose Insurer's Employees

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 9:53 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday allowed a motorist to depose his insurer's employees over liability and damages alleged in his insurance claim resulting from a car accident, saying the disputed issues are discoverable while questions about the policy's contract language are not. The state high court said USAA General Indemnity Co. failed to show that the deposition would be burdensome and delay the litigation process. But the justices said the trial court abused its discretion by allowing the policyholder to depose the carriers' employees on all questions he proposed. The insured is entitled to bring USAA's staff to testify on...

