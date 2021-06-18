Satellite Group Says FCC Fee Structure Is Unfair

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 8:26 PM EDT) -- A satellite operators' coalition has urged the Federal Communications Commission to revisit a rule that splits satellites orbiting at lower altitudes into two categories for purposes of regulatory fees, saying one group is overly broad and faces disproportionate burdens. At issue is an order adopted in May, applying to fees paid to the commission in fiscal year 2021, that details the fee structure for non-geostationary orbit, or NGSO, satellite systems. The agency collects fees from satellite operators every year to cover the cost of regulating them, and anticipates collecting $374 million total in the current fiscal year to match an appropriation from...

