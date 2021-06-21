Personal Injury Atty Who Copped To Mistrial Ducks Sanctions

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A trial court was right to not sanction an attorney whose misleading statements led to a mistrial in a personal injury case, as the lawyer's "mischaracterizations" were not extensive, a Florida state appellate court has determined. While Dale T. Gobel made references during his opening statement to a non-existent legal claim, he stopped referring to it after the husband of Shirley A. Cemoni — who initiated the case against the lawyer's client — denied that it existed, the three-judge appellate panel held on Friday. Gobel also made references during the first trial to an inadmissible letter, but it's "reasonable to believe"...

