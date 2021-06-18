Oil Rig Owner Says It Didn't Agree To Arbitrate Accident Fight

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The owner and manager of an offshore oil rig that collapsed in a deadly 2015 accident off the coast of Mexico are urging a New York court to halt arbitration initiated by a maritime classification society that's seeking indemnification for negligence claims being asserted in Texas. Typhoon Offshore SAPI de CV and Harren & Partner Ship Management de Mexico SAPI argued on Thursday that they never agreed to arbitrate any disputes with the American Bureau of Shipping, which is being accused in the Texas litigation of negligently misrepresenting the condition of the rig, called the Troll Solution, when it classified the...

