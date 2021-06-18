Tribes Seek 9th Circ. Redo In Wash. Fishing Rights Dispute

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Two tribes in Washington state are revisiting their longtime fishing rights dispute against the Lummi Nation, saying the nation continues to encroach upon waters in their homeland and urging the Ninth Circuit to rehear a recent panel decision that runs contrary to an earlier decision favoring the tribes. The Jamestown S'Klallam and Port Gamble S'Klallam tribes asked the circuit court on Thursday for a rehearing or an en banc review of the June 3 decision, known as Lummi IV, arguing that the panel purported to resolve an open question about the Lummi Nation's "usual and accustomed places" for fishing in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS