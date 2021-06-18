Fla. Judge Threatens Default In Missing Escrow Funds Suit

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has threatened a payment service provider and its owner with default for failing to retain counsel in a suit accusing them and a Florida law firm of keeping $178,000 that was supposed to be transmitted as payments for a Texas business' international purchases. In an order Thursday, Fort Pierce-based U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon gave Nexus Capital Management LLC and its principal, Michael J. Krantz, until June 28 to provide a written explanation for their failure to comply with her previous order, or she will instruct plaintiff Global Resource Inc. to move for a clerk's default....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS