Carnival Says Data Breach Exposed Customer, Staff Info

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Carnival Corp. said Friday that a March data breach may have exposed the personal information of guests and employees on its Carnival Cruise, Holland America and Princess Cruises lines, an episode that comes after the company was hit last year by ransomware attacks. After detecting an intrusion into its IT systems on March 19, the company launched an investigation that revealed "unauthorized third-party access to certain personal information relating to some guests, employees and crew and medical operations" on the three cruise lines, Carnival said in a press statement. The breach may have exposed Social Security numbers, passport numbers, dates of birth, addresses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS