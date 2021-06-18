Judge OKs Honeywell Appeal Of FCA Damages Offset Denial

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge said Friday that Honeywell could immediately appeal a ruling that it couldn't offset its damages based on other companies' related settlements, in a long-running False Claims Act case over allegedly defective body armor sold to government agencies. If the D.C. Circuit backs Honeywell International Inc.'s view of its False Claims Act liability, the company could be off the hook for millions of dollars in potential damages, and an upcoming trial would be significantly streamlined, U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman said, certifying Honeywell's previously denied motion for summary judgment for appeal to the circuit court. "The court...

